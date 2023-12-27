Pro-Palestinian Protesters Strike at JFK, LAX Airports

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked roads heading to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.

Protesters on a Van Wyck Expressway ramp stopped in front of traffic at about 11:30 a.m. local time. They held signs in support of Palestinians in the current Israel-Hamas war.

The protest meant travelers were forced to leave their cars and walk to the airport during the busy holiday travel season, DailyMail.com reported.

CBS News reported that police were on the scene and took some of protesters into custody. Video showed the demonstrators being led to a bus.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said 26 arrests were made for disorderly conduct and impeding vehicular traffic.

"During the disruption, the Port Authority dispatched two airport buses, offering rides to travelers involved in the backup to allow them to reach the airport safely," a Port Authority spokesperson said.

In Los Angeles, video shows protesters gathering near the LAX sign at the airport.

"The LAPD is aware of an ongoing protest within the LAX area. Traffic in the area is currently impacted. Please avoid the area and continue to monitor for updates," the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Authorities declared an unlawful assembly after chaos ensued, Fox 11 reported. Officials said an estimated 15 protesters had been detained 10:10 a.m local time.

Other Pro-Palestinian protests have taken place around the country in recent days.

A crowd of about 500 pro-Palestinian protesters marched through midtown Manhattan on Monday, leading to clashes with police and some arrests after nightfall.

The crowd, chanting "long live the intifada" and "Christmas is canceled here," carried a blood-red mock nativity scene, the New York Post reported.

Also Monday, pro-Palestinian supporters demonstrated outside the residences of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.