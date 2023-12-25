Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash With NYPD; Arrests Made

A crowd of about 500 pro-Palestinian protesters marched through midtown Manhattan on Monday, leading to clashes with police and some arrests after nightfall.

The crowd, chanting "long live the intifada" and "Christmas is canceled here," carried a blood-red mock nativity scene, the New York Post reported.

The rally began at the News Corporation building on 6th Avenue at about 2 p.m., WABC-TV reported. The building is home to Fox News, the Post, The Wall Street Journal, and other company assets.

Organizers posted a call for action online, the Post reported, as Christmas services in Bethlehem were suspended because of Israel's war in the Gaza Strip against Hamas terrorists.

Police were dispatched to the scene where scuffles broke out, the Post reported, including near St. Patrick's Cathedral.

At least six arrests — four for disorderly conduct, one for menacing and one for graffiti — were reported near Grand Central Station and Union Square, the Post reported, citing law enforcement sources, as protesters and police clashed.

Dozens of protesters waving the Palestinian flag remained at Union Square as the crowd dissipated. At least one person was seen being arrested by police there, the Post reported. Protesters left "Zionism is terrorism" and "Free Palestine" stickers and "Murdered by Israel" flyers on the exterior of the Union Square Holiday Market.

Signs carried during the protest included, "While Ur Shopping Bombs are Dropping," and "No Joy In Genocide," which was written atop the mock nativity scene, the Post reported. The nativity scene was splattered in what seemed like fake blood and several of the demonstrators carried it on their shoulders.

Manhattan is a popular tourist destination during Christmas, especially for those who gather to view the giant Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.

Monday's protest was the latest to take place in the Big Apple in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack in southern Israel, which led to Israel waging war in Gaza to destroy Hamas and rescue those still held hostage. More than 1,200 Israeli civilians were massacred in the attack.

It also followed a pro-Palestinian car caravan that disrupted Christmas carolers at Washington Square Park on Sunday night, the Post reported. Music blared from the caravan, dousing the holiday spirit in the neighborhood.