×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pro-palestinian | protest | nypd | arrests | manhattan | christmas | tourists

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash With NYPD; Arrests Made

By    |   Monday, 25 December 2023 08:45 PM EST

A crowd of about 500 pro-Palestinian protesters marched through midtown Manhattan on Monday, leading to clashes with police and some arrests after nightfall.

The crowd, chanting "long live the intifada" and "Christmas is canceled here," carried a blood-red mock nativity scene, the New York Post reported.

The rally began at the News Corporation building on 6th Avenue at about 2 p.m., WABC-TV reported. The building is home to Fox News, the Post, The Wall Street Journal, and other company assets.

Organizers posted a call for action online, the Post reported, as Christmas services in Bethlehem were suspended because of Israel's war in the Gaza Strip against Hamas terrorists.

Police were dispatched to the scene where scuffles broke out, the Post reported, including near St. Patrick's Cathedral.

At least six arrests — four for disorderly conduct, one for menacing and one for graffiti — were reported near Grand Central Station and Union Square, the Post reported, citing law enforcement sources, as protesters and police clashed.

Dozens of protesters waving the Palestinian flag remained at Union Square as the crowd dissipated. At least one person was seen being arrested by police there, the Post reported. Protesters left "Zionism is terrorism" and "Free Palestine" stickers and "Murdered by Israel" flyers on the exterior of the Union Square Holiday Market.

Signs carried during the protest included, "While Ur Shopping Bombs are Dropping," and "No Joy In Genocide," which was written atop the mock nativity scene, the Post reported. The nativity scene was splattered in what seemed like fake blood and several of the demonstrators carried it on their shoulders.

Manhattan is a popular tourist destination during Christmas, especially for those who gather to view the giant Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.

Monday's protest was the latest to take place in the Big Apple in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack in southern Israel, which led to Israel waging war in Gaza to destroy Hamas and rescue those still held hostage. More than 1,200 Israeli civilians were massacred in the attack.

It also followed a pro-Palestinian car caravan that disrupted Christmas carolers at Washington Square Park on Sunday night, the Post reported. Music blared from the caravan, dousing the holiday spirit in the neighborhood.

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A crowd of about 500 pro-Palestinian protesters marched through midtown Manhattan on Monday, leading to clashes with police and some arrests after nightfall.
pro-palestinian, protest, nypd, arrests, manhattan, christmas, tourists
369
2023-45-25
Monday, 25 December 2023 08:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved