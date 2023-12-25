Pro-Palestine Demonstrators at Homes of Biden Officials

Pro-Palestinian supporters demonstrated Monday outside the residences of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

The protesters called for a cease-fire to "stop the Gaza genocide," according to one sign seen outside Austin’s home.

"BREAKING: #ShutItDown4Palestine protesters rally on Christmas morning outside the home of 'Defense' Secretary Lloyd Austin, a key participant in the genocide in Gaza," The People’s Forum posted Monday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"No Xmas during genocide! End all U.S. aid to Israel! Ceasefire now!"

The post included a video of protesters holding signs and banners while standing in front of Austin's house.

"Austin we are at your gate! Justice is our only fate!" a woman chanted and the crowd repeated.

One sign said: "Palestinan Freedom Now."

Several hours later, The People's Forum posted about demonstrators protesting at Sullivan’s residence.

"HAPPENING NOW: Protesters gather outside of war criminal, @JakeSullivan46’s house in DC to say NO the US-backed Zionist genocide in Palestine! #NoXmasAsUsual #ShutItDown4Palestine,” The People’s Forum posted along with a video of the protesters.

The crowd repeated the chants of a man using a megaphone. Some people held up Palestinian flags and signs.

More pro-Palestinian protests are expected through the holidays. One group said the "next day of action to #ShutItDown4Palestine" will be Dec. 31.

"[Palestine flag emoji] There can be no holiday celebrations as usual while Gaza is facing genocide. People will hit the streets on New Year’s Eve for an immediate & permanent ceasefire & an end to the brutal Zionist occupation. #FreePalestine," Al-Awda NY posted Monday afternoon.

The Guardian reported Saturday that Shut It Down for Palestine organizers said they were focusing protests on the second-most popular shopping day of the year — the day before Christmas Eve — as part of ongoing civic and commercial disruptions.

Posts on social media channels showed protests in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Toronto, as well as in Chicago, where a convoy of cars temporarily blocked a highway and entrance to Chicago O’Hare airport, the outlet reported.