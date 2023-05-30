Report: Senior Pro-Life Advocates Attacked at Baltimore Planned Parenthood

An unidentified male brutally attacked two senior pro-life advocates as they prayed in front of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Baltimore, Maryland, last week, sending one victim to the hospital with a facial bone fracture.

In an email to LifeSiteNews, local pro-life advocate John Roswell said that Dick Schafer, 80, and Mark Crosby, 73, were the victims of an unprovoked attack outside the N. Howard Street Planned Parenthood facility on Friday.

While Schafer has reportedly been recovering from his injuries at home, Crosby is currently hospitalized at the University of Maryland's shock trauma facility. Doctors diagnosed Crosby with a large hematoma, hyphema, and head and neck pain, according to a police report.

Detailing Crosby's injuries, Roswell said that the "plate bone in his upper right cheek is completely fractured" and that he "is bleeding from some unidentified area behind his eye, and the bone eye orbit is completely shattered and will have to be replaced with metal."

Crosby's right eye was swollen shut, with blood dripping from his forehead, eye socket, and nose in photographs obtained by LifeSiteNews.

Baltimore County Right to Life President Dr. Jay Walton asked for prayer for Crosby and created a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his medical expenses.

"For years, Mark has prayed in front of the Planned Parenthood in Baltimore City to let the scared, young abortion-minded women know that they are loved, that their baby is loved," Walton wrote on the website. "Please donate to show Mark how much HE is loved."

The Daily Signal reported that Walton called on Democrat Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Democrat Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to denounce the attack and treat it as a hate crime.

"Their silence on this attack will continue to put pro-lifers in danger throughout the state of Maryland," Walton said in a statement.

According to Roswell's outline of the attack, the assailant asked a Planned Parenthood escort to hold his drink before launching himself at Schafer, who reportedly was turned away from the person when the assault began.

When he attempted to help Schafer, Crosby was struck in the face and "slammed" against the glass of the building, knocking him on the ground. The attacker then proceeded to kick Crosby in the head.

A nurse from a nearby pro-life pregnancy center ran over to assist the injured men after a client "screamed" after seeing the incident.

Video footage of the attack obtained by Baltimore City Police shows the suspect as a white male with brown hair and a full beard, clad in a gray T-shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Pro-life groups and pregnancy resource centers have been attacked and vandalized since a draft opinion of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade was leaked in early May 2022.