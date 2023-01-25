Activists Indicted for Spray Painting Fla. Pro-Life Facilities

Two left-wing activists were indicted for allegedly spray-painting threats on Florida pro-life facilities.

Caleb Freestone, 27, and Amber Smith-Stewart, 23, are alleged to have engaged in a conspiracy to prevent employees of reproductive health services facilities from providing services, according to a release from the Department of Justice on Tuesday.

The indictment, returned by a federal grand jury in the Middle District of Florida, said the defendants and other co-conspirators spray painted a reproductive health services facility in Winter Haven, Florida, with threats that included:

"If abortions aren't safe than niether [sic] are you"

"YOUR TIME IS UP!!"

"WE'RE COMING for U"

"We are everywhere"

Facilities in Hollywood, Florida, and Hialeah, Florida, were also targeted, the indictment said.

Freestone and Smith-Stewart allegedly violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act by using threats of force to intimidate and interfere with the employees of a Winter Haven facility because those employees were providing or seeking to provide reproductive health services.

The two defendants also allegedly violated the FACE Act by intentionally damaging and destroying the facility's property because the facility provides reproductive health services.

If convicted, Freestone and Smith-Stewart each faces up to a maximum of 12 years in prison, three years of supervised release and fines of up to $350,000.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg for the Middle District of Florida, and Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI Criminal Investigative Division made the announcement.

The Daily Caller reported that case is the first known indictment since a wave of pro-abortion attacks began in May, when a leaked Supreme Court decision draft indicated an overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationally.

The Republican-led U.S. House earlier this month passed a concurrent resolution denouncing attacks on pro-life groups and pregnancy centers after the Supreme Court's overruling of Roe v. Wade.

In a 222-209 vote, lawmakers also called upon the Biden administration to "use all appropriate law enforcement authorities to uphold public safety and to protect the rights of pro-life facilities, groups, and churches."