Abortion Backers Plan Church Protests on Mother's Day

Pro-abortion groups are planning protests at churches on Mother's Day this Sunday.

The liberal group, "Ruth Sent Us" challenged people to demonstrate at Catholic churches.

It tweeted: "Whether you're a 'Catholic for Choice,' ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe. Stand at or in a local Catholic Church on Sun May 8."

The group has also been threatening to protest at the homes of the six conservative Supreme Court Justices on Wednesday. On the web, the group posted what it claimed to be the street names and cities and states of Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and John Roberts.

The protests are in response to the draft opinion leaked on Monday that signaled the majority of the court may vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Another group, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, is pushing for a week of demonstrations starting Sunday, May 8. The group, on its website, posted plans for a protest Sunday outside of churches.

"This action is called for by a collective of Spanish speaking women's rights groups + activists across the country, including from Bride's March, Dominican Women's Development Center, Ni Una Menus (sic), and Las 17," it said. "Several cities will be hosting protests outside of prominent churches in their towns."

Meanwhile, the Catholic News Agency said a church was defaced with pro-abortion slogans on Tuesday in Boulder, Colorado. The incident occurred at Sacred Heart of Mary Parish.

Vulgarities were spray painted on the outside of the church. The graffiti also included the words: "My Body My Choice."

CatholicVote President Brian Burch called on President Joe Biden to condemn the threatened protests

"In the wake of the shameless leak of a draft opinion of the Supreme Court, pro-abortion groups are now threatening to disrupt Catholic churches and to protest outside the homes of Supreme Court justices," he said in a statement.

"President Biden must immediately and forcibly condemn these domestic terrorist threats. Anti-Catholic zealots are plotting to intimidate and harass Catholics across the country, along with justices and their families. This country was built on freedom of speech and freedom of religion. The president of the United States must stand up for both."