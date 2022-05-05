Cornyn: Expand Security for SCOTUS Justices and Their Families

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has introduced a bill that expands personal protection for Supreme Court justices and their families.

His bill comes as a liberal group is threatening to stage protests at the homes of six of the conservative justices next week. The protests — and others — are in response to the draft opinion leaked on Monday that signaled the majority of the court may vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"I introduced a piece of legislation to enhance the authorities of the Supreme Court law enforcement agencies to provide protective details for the judges and their families, who've already been threatened with violence," Cornyn said, not specifically referencing the planned protests at the justices' homes.

"Because we deal in these matters on a daily basis, to make that kind of threat to the Supreme Court is an attempt to intimidate the justices and a threat to judicial independence."

Cornyn said his bill would allow the Supreme Court of the United States Police to provide the families of the justices with around-the-clock security protection.

"The events of the past week have intensified the focus on Supreme Court justices' families, who are unfortunately facing threats to their safety in today's increasingly polarized political climate," he said. "We must act to ensure Justices and their families are protected from those who wish to cause them harm by extending Supreme Court police security to family members."

His Supreme Court Police Parity Act would tighten security: