Group Claims to Be Planning Protests at Homes of SCOTUS Justices

An apparent left-wing group is threatening to protest at the homes of the six conservative Supreme Court Justices on Wednesday.

The group, calling itself “Ruth Sent US," posted the plans on a website. It said: "Announcing Walk-by Wednesday, May 11, 2022! At the homes of the six extremist justices, three in Virginia and three in Maryland. If you'd like to join or lead a peaceful protest, let us know."

On the web, the group also posted what it claimed to be the street names and cities and states of Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and John Roberts.

The protests are seemingly in response to the draft opinion leaked on Monday that signaled the majority of the court may vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Daily Caller reported.

The group said: "Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues ruling that hurt women, racial monitories, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights. We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics."

The name of the group appears to have come as a tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The group noted: “Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her entire life moving the needle towards justice for all.”

The Washington Times reported the group is also challenging people to protest inside a Catholic Church on Sunday.

It tweeted: "Whether you're a 'Catholic for Choice,' ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe," the group said on Twitter. "Stand at or in a local Catholic Church on Sun May 8."