Britain's Prince Andrew Wipes Social Media Amid Lawsuit, Loss of Honors

Britain's Prince Andrew has deleted his Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts amid a legal battle over sexual abuse accusations with an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The prince's Facebook page was still live as of Jan. 20.

A spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace said the changes were made to reflect news last week that Andrew would continue not to undertake public duties with the family.

''Channels are in the process of being removed,'' the spokeswoman said regarding the prince, who was stripped of royal patronages and military affiliations last week.

The news comes as Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew last year, alleging that she was forced to have sex with Epstein when she was 17 years old in London, New York, and on his private island.

Andrew has denied the allegations and will defend his case in New York as a private citizen.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told LBC radio that Andrew was ''out of public view,'' according to the Daily Mail.

''My personal reflection is his associations are horrifically ill-advised, and he has caused enormous challenges for the Royal Family in a year when we should be celebrating the extraordinary service of Her Majesty the Queen as she reaches her Platinum Jubilee,'' Heappey said.

''But I'm also a Minister of the Crown, and it would not be appropriate for me to give any further comment that might risk being too colorful.''