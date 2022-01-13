×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: prince andrew | patronages

UK's Prince Andrew Renounces Royal Patronages, Military Affiliations

UK's Prince Andrew Renounces Royal Patronages, Military Affiliations
(Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Thursday, 13 January 2022 12:29 PM

Britain's Prince Andrew has renounced his military affiliations and royal patronages, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

The move comes after Andrew's lawyers failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit against him that accuses him of sexual abuse.

"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

A royal source said Andrew would no longer use the title 'His Royal Highness’ in any official capacity and his other roles would be distributed among other members of the Royal family. They would not return to Prince Andrew.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Britain's Prince Andrew has renounced his military affiliations and royal patronages, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.
prince andrew, patronages
127
2022-29-13
Thursday, 13 January 2022 12:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved