Trump Campaign: Labor Day 'Expensive as Ever Under Kamala'

The Trump campaign issued a rebuke of inflated prices going into Labor Day weekend, blasting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' administration for "sky-high prices."

"President Trump will make America affordable again," a Trump campaign release read Saturday afternoon.

Just in the past year alone, "the cost of nearly every Labor Day staple, meat, beer, and beans, was up anywhere from 3% to 10%," according to CBS News.

"Ground beef, like many other meat options, is up nationwide, averaging $5.50 per pound this year, about 40 cents more than the same time last year."

That report was cited in the campaign release that decried Labor Day weekend is "expensive as ever under Kamala."

"As Americans hit the road this Labor Day weekend, they have Kamala Harris to thank for sky-high prices," the email read. "The cost of 'nearly every Labor Day staple' is up anywhere from 3% to 10% or more over just the last year, according to CBS News, with the cost of a dozen eggs up 47%, hot dogs up nearly 10%, ground beef up nearly 8%, and beans up 6%.

"Americans are also feeling pain at the pump — again. The nationwide average for regular gasoline is $3.34/gallon — around a dollar higher than when Kamala took office."

The campaign memo contrasted inflationary pressures under the Trump administration versus Biden-Harris.

"When you take into account the entirety of Kamala's term, it's even worse, with overall prices up 20.2% since she took office:

Overall grocery prices are up 21.6% (they grew just 5.9% under Trump).

Transportation costs are up 32.9% (they grew just 2.1% under Trump).

Airfares are up 22.6% (they declined 23.5% under Trump)."

"Meanwhile, Americans' earning power hasn't kept up," the memo added. "Real average weekly earnings are down 3.9% under Kamala; they increased 8.2% under President Trump."