Rasmussen Poll: Biden to Blame for Higher Gas Prices

A majority of likely voters blamed President Joe Biden for escalating gas prices, a Rasmussen Reports survey found.

Voters were asked, "Who bears the responsibility for higher fuel prices?"

A total of 51% answered Biden, with the oil companies (26%) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (15%) a distant second and third, respectively, Rasmussen Reports said Wednesday.

"The average price of a gallon of gasoline, which was $2.20 in November 2020, rose to $3.50 by November 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and is now $4.21," Rasmussen Reports said.

A total of "61% think Biden has not done enough to stop the rising price of gasoline, home heating oil and other petroleum products, while just 27% believe Biden has done enough," according to the report.

An overwhelming number (84%) of voters said that higher fuel prices were a serious problem, Rasmussen found. Of those respondents, 61% said it was a very serious problem.

Making matters worse for Biden, 54% of independent voters blamed the president for the rising gas prices.

Even 77% of Democrats said higher prices were a serious problem.

The Rasmussen Reports survey results were the latest bad news for Biden.

A Gallup poll released Wednesday found that only 2% of Americans consider the economy under Biden to be in "excellent" condition.

The Gallup survey, conducted April 1-19, showed that "four in five U.S. adults rate current economic conditions in the country as only fair (38%) or poor (42%), with few describing conditions as excellent (2%) or good (18%). Furthermore, 76% of Americans said the economy was getting worse, 20% said it was improving, and 3% said it was staying the same."

Nearly two-thirds of registered voters said they have had to reduce household expenses to compensate for rising prices attached to gas and groceries, a Morning Consult poll revealed last week.

The survey, conducted by Morning Consult and commissioned by the Bipartisan Policy Center, found that 65% of voters have had to rein in discretionary spending to account for increased fuel costs.

California was on track to raise its gas tax — already the highest in the nation — by 5.6%, from 51 cents a gallon to 53.9 cents a gallon, effective July 1, Fox News reports.

The higher gas tax is inevitable, since California state lawmakers would need to pass legislation by Sunday to put it on hold, and they have yet to introduce a bill.