California on Track to Raise Gas Tax to 53.9 Cents/Gallon

California is on track to raise its gas tax — already the highest in the nation — by 5.6%, from 51 cents a gallon to 53.9 cents a gallon, effective July 1, Fox News reports.



The higher gas tax is inevitable, since California state lawmakers would need to pass legislation by Sunday to put it on hold, and they have yet to introduce a bill.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has talked about giving Californians a gas tax rebate in light of inflationary gas prices.



In January, California state Republicans introduced a bill to suspend the gas tax and use the state's $45 billion surplus for roads and other infrastructure. However, the bill did not receive enough votes when it was heard earlier this month.



According to AAA, average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on April 27 is $4.13. However, gas costs as much as $6.61 a gallon on Mono County, California.



On Wednesday, Brent crude futures settled up 33 cents to $105.32 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 32 cents to $102.02 a barrel.