WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: polls | donald trump | kamala harris | pollsters | 2024

Pollsters: Trump's 2024 Numbers Will Be More Accurate

By    |   Monday, 30 September 2024 02:21 PM EDT

Pollsters said they believe they have fixed the previous polling errors that saw former President Donald Trump outperform his numbers in 2016 and 2020, the Hill reported.

The polls in battleground states show a tight race well within the margin of error and many said they believe a Trump overperformance like in 2016 and 2020 will give him the presidency. Vice President Kamala Harris leads Trump by about 4 points in national polling.

"We don't always see the misses in the same direction," said Chris Jackson, the senior vice president of public affairs for Ipsos to The Hill. "I can tell you that the polling industry has done substantial changes to how we do our surveys to try to account for what we think was driving those errors in 2020. So while there undoubtedly will be errors in the future, they're probably going to be driven by different things and go in different directions."

In 2020, President Joe Biden won a tighter race than polls expected and in 2016, Trump upset Hillary Clinton to win the presidency, despite most people predicting a Clinton win.

Jackson said pollsters have adjusted their methodologies, including accounting for demographics, party registration and past voting history.

"There's a bunch of different ways of doing it that are currently being used in the field, but that has been a relatively widespread shift in the last four years," Jackson told The Hill. "I think the methodological changes are significant enough that we shouldn't necessarily take the 2016 and 2020 results as certain."

Democrat pollster Celinda Lake said pollsters have had issues measuring the potential turnout for both Harris and Trump.

"You may have some younger, some people of color who don't look like they're turning out either," Lake told The Hill.

Lake said many voters who are already registered and planning to vote for the first time favor Trump.

"What we're doing in our polling at this close [to the election] date is we're often giving [multiple] turnout models," Lake said to The Hill. "This is where we're at. If it's like this, this is where we're at."

Lee Miringoff, the director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion pointed out FiveThirtyEight had Clinton up 4 points and RealClearPolitics had her up 2 points in national polling in an election she won by 2 points in the popular vote.

"The forecasting and polling doesn't necessarily get separated for the different measurements that they really are," Miringoff told The Hill.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Pollsters said they believe they have fixed the previous polling errors that saw former President Donald Trump outperform his numbers in 2016 and 2020, the Hill reported.
polls, donald trump, kamala harris, pollsters, 2024
414
2024-21-30
Monday, 30 September 2024 02:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved