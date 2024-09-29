RNC's Pigott to Newsmax: Trump Has 'Lot of Different Paths' to Win

Former President Donald Trump has a "lot of different paths" to victory in November, Republican National Committee strategist Tommy Pigott said on Newsmax Sunday.

"We're seeing states that haven't voted for a Republican in decades where President Trump is polling competitively and often is tied or ahead in them, so [he] is expanding the electoral map," Pigott told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

Trump is pulling ahead in battleground states such as Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan as he continues to campaign in those states, including a rally Sunday in Erie, Pennsylvania, said Pigott.

"If we see President Trump pull ahead in those states, he's going to not only get to 270 [electoral votes], but well above that," said Pigott. "We could see that President Trump is expanding that electoral map in states like Virginia and Minnesota, states that haven't voted for a Republican in decades."

Trump is also focusing on Michigan, where voters care about the border and the economy, particularly having an "America First" trade policy to bring manufacturing back to the United States, said Pigott.

Trump negotiated fair trade agreements while in office and plans to expand on the successes he had in his first term.

"The southern border in Michigan you would think that's far way, but under pressure with Kamala Harris, every single state in the country is a border state," said Pigott. "We're seeing many examples of crime happening in Michigan that Kamala Harris is refusing to talk about."

Pigott also spoke out about a recent report detailing the scale of illegal immigrant criminals in the United States, saying he was "horrified" to learn that there are more than 400,000 migrants with criminal records "roaming this country freely."

"For Kamala Harris to go to the border, the Border Patrol union said it best, that's incredibly dishonest," he said. "She helped create this crisis as border czar.

"She would do nothing to fix it if she were to be elected president. She does look very concerned talking to those executives there at the border. She did not talk to the people who actually have to facilitate that border every single day. She just talked to the brass, and didn't talk to the people on the ground."

