Poll: Nearly Two-Thirds of Unvaccinated Say They'll Never Get COVID-19 Shot

(Anna Rozhkova/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Friday, 24 December 2021 07:31 PM

A new poll has found that 62% of unvaccinated Americans do not ''plan on ever getting ANY shots of ANY COVID-19 vaccine.''

Unvaccinated white men without a college degree were the most likely, at 75%, to say they would never receive a COVID-19 shot. Eighteen percent said ''maybe,'' and only 10% affirmed that they ''definitely will get a shot of one of the COVID-19 vaccines in the future.''

By region, the unvaccinated in the Midwest were the highest to say they would never get the jab, at 71%. Only 6% of the respondents said they were sure about getting a COVID-19 shot in the near future.

Of the sample polled by YouGov, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, 69% were vaccinated with at least one shot, and 31% said they had not received any COVID-related shots. And 92% of those vaccinated with at least one shot have gotten two doses, with 49% of them receiving a third shot, a booster.

The poll, issued by The Economist/YouGov, was taken Dec. 19–21 through web-based interviews. It featured responses from 1,500 U.S. adult citizens, 1,315 of which were registered voters, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

More than 816,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since it appeared in 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Around 61.7% of the population in the United States is classified as ''fully vaccinated'' against the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Friday, 24 December 2021 07:31 PM
