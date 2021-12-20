Poll: Biden Approval at New Low

President Joe Biden’s approval rating sank to a record low in the latest Marist Poll amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

The poll shows that just 41% of Americans hold a positive view of Biden’s performance as president, compared to 56% with a negative opinion.

17% of Americans strongly approve of Biden.

24% approve of Biden.

11% disapprove of Biden.

44% strongly disapprove of Biden.

3% are unsure of Biden.

The poll shows a strong partisan split on Biden’s performance among Democrats and Republicans, while independents are more mixed.

88% of Democrats strongly approve or approve of Biden.

95% of Republicans disapprove or strongly disapprove of Biden.

29% of independents strongly approve or approve of Biden, 66% strongly disapprove or disapprove of Biden.

A previous poll conducted in the first week of December showed Biden with 42% approving and 55% disapproving.

The Hill notes that in the last few weeks of December, COVID-19 rates surged as news broke of a new variant, Omicron, as inflation continued to cause prices to rise across the country.

Marist Poll surveyed 1,400 adults in the U.S. from December 11 to 13, 2021, with a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.