Poll: Biden Approval at New Low

Poll: Biden Approval at New Low
President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, after stepping off Marine One. Biden is returning to Washington after spending the weekend at his home in Delaware. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Monday, 20 December 2021 01:28 PM

President Joe Biden’s approval rating sank to a record low in the latest Marist Poll amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

The poll shows that just 41% of Americans hold a positive view of Biden’s performance as president, compared to 56% with a negative opinion.

  • 17% of Americans strongly approve of Biden.
  • 24% approve of Biden.
  • 11% disapprove of Biden.
  • 44% strongly disapprove of Biden.
  • 3% are unsure of Biden.

The poll shows a strong partisan split on Biden’s performance among Democrats and Republicans, while independents are more mixed.

  • 88% of Democrats strongly approve or approve of Biden.
  • 95% of Republicans disapprove or strongly disapprove of Biden.
  • 29% of independents strongly approve or approve of Biden, 66% strongly disapprove or disapprove of Biden.

A previous poll conducted in the first week of December showed Biden with 42% approving and 55% disapproving.

The Hill notes that in the last few weeks of December, COVID-19 rates surged as news broke of a new variant, Omicron, as inflation continued to cause prices to rise across the country. 

Marist Poll surveyed 1,400 adults in the U.S. from December 11 to 13, 2021, with a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
President Joe Biden's approval rating sank to a record low in the latest Marist Poll amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.
Monday, 20 December 2021 01:28 PM
