CNN Poll: 55% of Americans Still Protecting Against COVID

woman wearing face mask opens door
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 17 December 2021 10:34 AM

A new CNN poll shows that more than half of Americans are still taking precautions against COVID-19, while less than half feel comfortable going back to the habits they had pre-pandemic.

The survey, which was conducted by SSRS via the SSRS Opinion Panel from Dec. 8-12 of this year, was released by CNN on Friday. It shows that:

  • 55% "feel it is still necessary to take extra precautions" in their everyday life.
  • 45% "feel safe enough to carry out" their lives "largely the way it was before the pandemic."
  • 70% "will continue taking extra precautions" to guard against COVID-19.
  • 30% "will eventually feel safe enough" to stop taking extra precautions against COVID-19. 

These figures show a decline in concern about COVID-19 compared to a similar poll conducted by SSRS in August and September when 64% of people were still concerned enough to continue taking precautions and 36% felt comfortable going back to their pre-pandemic habits.

Most respondents also said that requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to participate in activities like going to a restaurant or going to work is "an acceptable way to increase the vaccination rate," while less than half said that mandates are "an unacceptable infringement on personal rights."

  • 54% said proof-of-vaccination requirements are acceptable.
  • 46% said proof-of-vaccination requirements are unacceptable.

Most Americans also supported the federal mandate for businesses with over 100 employees to either have their workers get fully vaccinated or to test them at least once a week, but were almost evenly split on whether people in public, indoor settings such as stores, restaurants, and theaters should have to wear masks, or if they should be allowed to choose if they wear a mask.

  • 60% support mandates on businesses with 100 or more employees.
  • 40% oppose such a mandate.
  • 49% say that masks should be required in public, indoor settings.
  • 51% say that masks should be optional.

SSRS polled 1,256 U.S. adults across the country from December 8-12, 2021, with a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


