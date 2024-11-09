Poll: Most Registered Voters Accept Trump's Victory

Seventy-five percent of registered voters say they accept President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. election, according to a recent exit poll conducted by YouGov/Economist.
The survey, taken Nov. 6-7 among 1,590 registered voters, found that fewer Harris supporters — 53% — said they accepted that Trump is the legitimate president, compared with 97% of Trump voters.
Additionally, the poll found:
- 66% of registered voters said Trump received more votes than they expected while 21% said he won about as many as they expected.
- 58% said Harris received fewer votes than they expected while 14% said she got about as many as they expected.
- 79% of registered voters believe the result will have a lot of impact on the country.
- 40% believe it will have a lot of impact on themselves personally.
- 47% of registered voters said they were very or somewhat surprised by the outcome, including 66% of Harris voters but only 29% of Trump voters.
- Only 9% believe that enough voter fraud occurred to influence the outcome.
The survey’s margin of error was around 3 percentage points.
Solange Reyner ✉
Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.
