Poll: Most Registered Voters Accept Trump's Victory

Seventy-five percent of registered voters say they accept President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. election, according to a recent exit poll conducted by YouGov/Economist.

The survey, taken Nov. 6-7 among 1,590 registered voters, found that fewer Harris supporters — 53% — said they accepted that Trump is the legitimate president, compared with 97% of Trump voters.

Additionally, the poll found:

66% of registered voters said Trump received more votes than they expected while 21% said he won about as many as they expected.

58% said Harris received fewer votes than they expected while 14% said she got about as many as they expected.

79% of registered voters believe the result will have a lot of impact on the country.

40% believe it will have a lot of impact on themselves personally.

47% of registered voters said they were very or somewhat surprised by the outcome, including 66% of Harris voters but only 29% of Trump voters.

Only 9% believe that enough voter fraud occurred to influence the outcome.

The survey’s margin of error was around 3 percentage points.