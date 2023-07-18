×
Tags: poll | republicans | donald trump | ron desantis | primary | voters

I&I/TIPP Poll: Trump Leads DeSantis by 39 Points

By    |   Tuesday, 18 July 2023 01:42 PM EDT

A full 53% of likely Republican primary voters say they favor former President Donald Trump, while his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is backed by 14%, according to a new I&I/TIPP poll.

Here are how the results break down:

  • 7% said they back entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
  • 6% said they favor former Vice President Mike Pence.
  • 3% said they back former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.
  • 3% said they support South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.
  • 2% said they back former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
  • The remaining candidates all received 1% or less.

The poll, conducted July 5-7, surveyed 486 registered Republicans and independents who lean Republican. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.6 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 18 July 2023 01:42 PM
