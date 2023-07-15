N.H. Poll: Trump Leads DeSantis, GOP Field by 37 Points

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly issued a memo earlier this month to soothe disappointed donors, vowing to full-court press the early primary states, but former President Donald Trump keeps boasting big leads in the polls.

The latest one, as he hailed in a Truth Social post Friday night, shows Trump leading DeSantis and the GOP primary field by 37 points, according to the American Pulse poll released this week.

The full GOP primary results:

Trump 48% (+37) DeSantis 11% Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 10% Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., 7% Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 5% Former Vice President Mike Pence 5% Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 3% North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum 3%

American Pulse polled 895 New Hampshire GOP primary voters July 5-11. There was no margin of error given by the poll results posted to social media.