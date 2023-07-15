×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | ron desantis | new hampshire | poll | gop | primary | chris christie

N.H. Poll: Trump Leads DeSantis, GOP Field by 37 Points

By    |   Saturday, 15 July 2023 11:57 AM EDT

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly issued a memo earlier this month to soothe disappointed donors, vowing to full-court press the early primary states, but former President Donald Trump keeps boasting big leads in the polls.

The latest one, as he hailed in a Truth Social post Friday night, shows Trump leading DeSantis and the GOP primary field by 37 points, according to the American Pulse poll released this week.

The full GOP primary results:

  1. Trump 48% (+37)
  2. DeSantis 11%
  3. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 10%
  4. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., 7%
  5. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 5%
  6. Former Vice President Mike Pence 5%
  7. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 3%
  8. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum 3%

American Pulse polled 895 New Hampshire GOP primary voters July 5-11. There was no margin of error given by the poll results posted to social media.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly issued a memo earlier this month to soothe disappointed donors, vowing to full-court press the early primary states, but former President Donald Trump keeps boasting big leads in the polls.
donald trump, ron desantis, new hampshire, poll, gop, primary, chris christie
141
2023-57-15
Saturday, 15 July 2023 11:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved