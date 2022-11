As voters go to the polls, a new Rasmussen Reports survey reveals that former President Barack Obama's endorsement is more valuable to voters than those of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Poll results, released Tuesday:

38% of likely voters say they would be more likely to vote for a candidate endorsed by Obama; 40% say Obama's endorsement would make them less likely to vote for that candidate; 21% said it would not make a difference.

35% of likely voters say an endorsement by former President Donald Trump would make them more likely to vote for a candidate; 40% say they would be less likely to vote for a candidate endorsed by Trump; 24% say Trump's endorsement wouldn't make much of a difference.

28% of likely voters say an endorsement by President Joe Biden would make them more likely to vote for a candidate; 46% say Biden's endorsement would make them less likely to vote for a candidate; 24% say Biden's endorsement would not make a difference.

64% of Republicans say they would be more likely to vote for a candidate endorsed by Trump.

66% of Democrats say they would be more likely to vote for an Obama-endorsed candidate.

51% of Democrats say Biden's endorsement would be make it more likely for them to vote for a candidate.

The poll, conducted Nov. 2-3. surveyed 1,000 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus/minus 3 percentage points.