Tags: donald trump | primary | candidates | endorsements

Trump Celebrates 'Fantastic Evening' of Endorsed Candidate Wins

matt gaetz and markwayne mullin chatting while walking
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., left, and Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., were among Tuesday's winners who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 24 August 2022 09:38 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap on his Truth Social page late Tuesday night, celebrating a "fantastic evening of ALL WINS" for the candidates he supported in the day's primary races.

"Great candidates!!!" Trump added in his first celebratory post of the night, followed an hour later with a post with the numbers: "26 and 0 tonight, turning numerous tight races into big and easy wins. Overall for last 4 years, 98.4% on Endorsements!"

In Florida, Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz, Michael Waltz, Kat Cammack, Gus Bilirakis, Mario Diaz-Balart, Scott Franklin, Byron Donalds, Anna Paulina Luna, Carlos Gimenez, Vern Buchanan, Brian Mast, and John Rutherford, all backed by Trump, won their nomination races.

In Oklahoma, Rep. Markwayne Mullin defeated banking executive T.W. Shannon in the Republican primary run-off election for a U.S. Senate seat. If Mullin wins in November, he'll fill the remaining four years left in the term of Sen. Jim Inhofe, who retired earlier this year.

In New York, Trump-endorsed Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, Elise Stefanik, and Claudia Tenney won their primary races.

Newsfront
