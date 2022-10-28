×
Analysis: Trump Headed For Major Endorsement Victory on Election Day

By    |   Friday, 28 October 2022 09:17 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is gearing up for a substantial victory on Nov. 8, with a new analysis by Newsweek specifically pointing out his key Senate endorsements.

Six of Trump's 22 endorsed candidates are in toss-up races now breaking for Republicans in recent polls. That includes Herschel Walker in Georgia, Adam Laxalt in Nevada, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Blake Masters in Arizona, J.D. Vance in Ohio and incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin.

An InsiderAdvantage poll conducted on Oct. 27 shows Walker leading incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, his Democrat opponent, by three percentage points: 48% to 45%. The same poll earlier this month had Warnock up three himself.

Meanwhile, a recent co/efficient survey has Oz leading Democrat John Fetterman by three points following their Tuesday debate: 48% to 45%.

But most receiving Trump's support, 60%, are in solid Republican seats. Among them are incumbent GOP Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Mike Lee of Utah, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Tim Scott of North Carolina.

Only two of his endorsements — Leora Levy in Connecticut and Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska — are predicted to lose decisively. Tshibaka is facing incumbent Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is projected to win the seat due to Alaska's ranked-choice voting system.

The analysis comes roughly 10 days from Election Day, where a RealClearPolitics average shows Republicans leading by 2.9 percentage points, 48% to 45.1%.

