Leger Poll: Support for Trump Tops Dislike for Biden

Eight in 10 Republican voters say their support for Donald Trump is more a vote for the former president than a vote against President Joe Biden, according to a new survey.

Leger polling found that 81% of GOP voters say their vote is more for Trump while 19% say it's more a vote against Biden.

Among Democrats, 69% say their vote is more for Biden and 31% say it's a vote against Trump. Among party members aged 55 or older, 38% say their vote is more a vote against the former president.

The survey also found that if November's election were held now, Trump would receive 46% of the vote and Biden would get 45%.

Also, 41% of respondents say Trump will win the 2024 presidential election and 33% say Biden will win.

The survey was conducted before Trump's guilty verdict was announced Thursday in the New York criminal trial.

Trump, 77, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is expected to face Biden, 81, in the general election.

According to the Leger survey, 58% of Democrat voters say they would have preferred the Democratic Party chose a candidate other than Biden. Among Democrats 18 to 34, that percentage increases to 72%.

A total of 55% of Americans say things were better under Trump's presidency, while 45% think things are better under Biden's presidency, Leger found.

Canadian polling firm Leger conducted its survey May 24-26 among 1,003 Americans. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.09%.

Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush-money payments to an adult film star. He was convicted on all 34 counts.

The Pew Research Center found that more Americans than four years ago are following the presidential election closely, and many say they already are worn out by the media's coverage of this year's expected race between Trump and Biden.

A 58% share of the respondents say they are following news about the presidential candidates very or fairly closely. Another 28% say they aren't following the election too closely, and 13% say they aren't following it at all, according to the poll.