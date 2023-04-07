CNN Poll: Most Democrats Don't Want Biden

Only 1-in-3 Americans think President Joe Biden should be reelected, with a majority of Democrats saying the party should nominate someone else in next year's presidential election in a new CNN poll.

The poll found that the number of voters who think Biden "deserves" reelection has fallen since December, from 37% to 32%:

32% of all voters say Biden deserves reelection.

26% of voters under 35 say Biden deserves a second term.

53% of liberals say Biden deserves reelection.

In addition, most Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents now say they want to see a different nominee for president in 2024, with 54% saying they want a nominee other than Biden. Another 44% say they want Biden to be the nominee.

When those who want a different nominee were asked about alternative candidates, 7-in-10 said they generally wanted someone else, but no specific candidate garnered more than 5% support from this group.

Most voters also say that Biden lacks the stamina and sharpness to serve as an effective president, doesn't inspire confidence, and is not honest or trustworthy:

67% say Biden lacks stamina and sharpness.

65% say Biden does not inspire confidence.

54% say Biden is not honest and trustworthy.

54% say Biden does not care about people like them.

51% say Biden cannot work effectively with Congress.

His approval rating stands at 42%, with 57% disapproving, a poorer showing than in January when Biden's approval rating stood at 45% and his disapproval rating stood at 55%, though CNN notes that the swing remains within the margin of error.

CNN found that Biden's approval rating on several key issues is polling lower than his overall approval rating:

Immigration: 35%

The economy: 37%

Gun policy: 37%

CNN also notes that "an unusually large group" of voters approve of Biden's job performance but say he does not deserve reelection, at 11% compared to 3% of voters in September 2019 when Trump was in office, and 5% of voters in March 2010 when former President Barack Obama was in the White House.

SSRS conducted the poll on behalf of CNN nationwide from March 1-31, 2023, surveying 1,595 adults with a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.