×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | joe biden | reelection | cnn | democrats

CNN Poll: Most Democrats Don't Want Biden

By    |   Friday, 07 April 2023 12:56 PM EDT

Only 1-in-3 Americans think President Joe Biden should be reelected, with a majority of Democrats saying the party should nominate someone else in next year's presidential election in a new CNN poll.

The poll found that the number of voters who think Biden "deserves" reelection has fallen since December, from 37% to 32%:

  • 32% of all voters say Biden deserves reelection.
  • 26% of voters under 35 say Biden deserves a second term.
  • 53% of liberals say Biden deserves reelection.

In addition, most Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents now say they want to see a different nominee for president in 2024, with 54% saying they want a nominee other than Biden. Another 44% say they want Biden to be the nominee.

When those who want a different nominee were asked about alternative candidates, 7-in-10 said they generally wanted someone else, but no specific candidate garnered more than 5% support from this group.

Most voters also say that Biden lacks the stamina and sharpness to serve as an effective president, doesn't inspire confidence, and is not honest or trustworthy:

  • 67% say Biden lacks stamina and sharpness.
  • 65% say Biden does not inspire confidence.
  • 54% say Biden is not honest and trustworthy.
  • 54% say Biden does not care about people like them.
  • 51% say Biden cannot work effectively with Congress.

His approval rating stands at 42%, with 57% disapproving, a poorer showing than in January when Biden's approval rating stood at 45% and his disapproval rating stood at 55%, though CNN notes that the swing remains within the margin of error.

CNN found that Biden's approval rating on several key issues is polling lower than his overall approval rating:

  • Immigration: 35%
  • The economy: 37%
  • Gun policy: 37%

CNN also notes that "an unusually large group" of voters approve of Biden's job performance but say he does not deserve reelection, at 11% compared to 3% of voters in September 2019 when Trump was in office, and 5% of voters in March 2010 when former President Barack Obama was in the White House.

SSRS conducted the poll on behalf of CNN nationwide from March 1-31, 2023, surveying 1,595 adults with a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Only one-in-three Americans think President Joe Biden should be reelected, with a majority of Democrats saying the party should nominate someone else in next year's presidential election in a new CNN poll.
poll, joe biden, reelection, cnn, democrats
362
2023-56-07
Friday, 07 April 2023 12:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved