McLaughlins to Newsmax: Biden's Polls Show He's in Trouble

President Joe Biden's poll numbers do not bode well for his 2024 reelection bid, pollsters John and Jim McLaughlin told Newsmax Friday.

"In our national poll that we published on March 21, Joe Biden only gets 23% of support among Democrat primary voters nationally in a very crowded field," John McLaughlin said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," while commenting on a CNN poll released Thursday with similar numbers that showed just one-third of Americans say the president deserves reelection.

He added that in the McLaughlin polling, 56% of voters said they disapprove of Biden's job performance, 71% said the United States is on the wrong track, and 69% said the country is going backward.

"So his numbers are not doing well," John McLaughlin said. "CNN has a poll of adults and we poll likely voters, so for their polls to have many nonvoters or few Republicans included in it for him to have such underwhelming job performance numbers, it's really bad for President Biden right now."

Trump's numbers are also polling much above those of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to campaign for the GOP nomination, his brother Jim McLaughlin told Newsmax.

"We've spent a lot of time recently not for just our candidate, not just for Donald Trump, but for other candidates, talking to Republican primary voters," he said. "In our last national survey in a multicandidate field, Donald Trump was beating Ron DeSantis 51% to 21%."

Further, Trump has an 85% to 95% job approval rating among Republican primary voters, he continued.

"On all the issues that matter most to voters right now, Donald Trump has a successful track record on them."

Meanwhile, DeSantis' "biggest problem" is that "Biden and [Alvin] Bragg and the radical left Democrat Party have indicted Donald Trump on phony bogus charges," John McLaughlin said. "The majority of voters think it's phony. We did the poll for the Trump campaign right after the indictment, and Donald Trump, one-on-one, was beating nationally Ron DeSantis by 63% to 30%."

The New York Post has also released a poll that shows Trump with a sizeable lead in Iowa over DeSantis, he said.

"That's Iowa. That's the first contest, Jan. 22," he added. "This Biden-Bragg radical left indictment of Donald Trump has backfired and given very little oxygen for Gov. DeSantis or the other candidates to gain ground."

Trump's support is also increasing across the board "from the voters that matter," such as Christian conservatives, the folks that are going to decide places like Iowa and places like New Hampshire," said Jim McLaughlin. "What it goes back to is Donald Trump's record of success when you have an 85% to 90% job approval rating among Republican primary voters."

Voters want a record of success and that is Trump's "unique selling point."

