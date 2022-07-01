×
Tags: poll | greg abbott | beto orourke | texas

Poll: Abbott Leads O'Rourke by 8 Points in Texas Governor's Race

greg abbott speaks during a press conference
Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference about the mass shooting at Uvalde High School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 27. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Friday, 01 July 2022 08:40 AM EDT

Forty-nine percent of likely voters in Texas support the reelection of Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, compared to 41% who say they back Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke, according to a CBS News-YouGov poll.

Here are how the results of the poll, released Thursday, break down:

  • 46% of likely Texas voters approve of the job Abbott is doing as governor, compared to 54% who disapprove.
  • 45% say Abbott's response to the shooting at the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school was good, while 55% say it was bad.
  • 86% say law enforcement could have done more to stop the Uvalde shooting, while 14% say the police did the best they could.
  • 48% say they are very concerned about more mass shootings in Texas, while 33% say they are somewhat concerned, and 19% say they are not concerned.
  • 35% approve of the job Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, is doing, compared to 65% who disapprove.
  • 42% approve of the job Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is doing, while 58% disapprove.
  • 41% of likely Texas voters approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing, compared to 59% who don't.

The poll, conducted June 22-27, surveyed 1,075 adults in Texas. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

