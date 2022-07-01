Poll: Abbott Leads O'Rourke by 8 Points in Texas Governor's Race

Forty-nine percent of likely voters in Texas support the reelection of Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, compared to 41% who say they back Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke, according to a CBS News-YouGov poll.

Here are how the results of the poll, released Thursday, break down:

46% of likely Texas voters approve of the job Abbott is doing as governor, compared to 54% who disapprove.

45% say Abbott's response to the shooting at the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school was good, while 55% say it was bad.

86% say law enforcement could have done more to stop the Uvalde shooting, while 14% say the police did the best they could.

48% say they are very concerned about more mass shootings in Texas, while 33% say they are somewhat concerned, and 19% say they are not concerned.

35% approve of the job Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, is doing, compared to 65% who disapprove.

42% approve of the job Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is doing, while 58% disapprove.

41% of likely Texas voters approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing, compared to 59% who don't.

The poll, conducted June 22-27, surveyed 1,075 adults in Texas. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.