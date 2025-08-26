WATCH TV LIVE

Morning Consult Poll: Newsom Rises Among 2028 Democrats

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 10:19 PM EDT

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is gaining in popularity with Democrat voters and has emerged as a top contender in the party's 2028 presidential primary cycle, according to a new Morning Consult poll released Tuesday.

According to the survey, 19% of Democrats and left-leaning independents said they support Newsom, a spike of 8 percentage points since the June poll, The Hill reported.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, the party's 2024 nominee, led with 29% support, a drop of 7 points since the March survey. And 22% chose "someone else," while former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was at 9%, followed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., at 6%, according to the poll.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro garnered 4%; Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker were at 3% each; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear came in at 2% each; Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was at 1%, according to the poll.

Newsom's spike was fueled by Generation X voters (a 19-point uptick) as well as men and white voters (15 points each), according to the survey.

Morning Consult surveyed 1,000 Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents Aug. 22-24.

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 10:19 PM
