Calif. Assemblyman to Newsmax: Newsom Violating State Constitution

Republican California State Assemblyman Carl DeMaio told Newsmax that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is "violating" the California Constitution with his attempt to conduct congressional redistricting.

DeMaio told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Wednesday that "Newsom is wantonly violating the state constitution and the law." DeMaio said the attempt by Newsom and California legislative Democrats to initiate a redistricting effort to draw up new boundaries for the state’s congressional districts is simply illegal. Voters took that power away from them, he said, in 2010.

And, DeMaio said, they know it. "Newsom and California Democratic politicians are openly violating their oath to uphold the state constitution because right now Article 22 in the state constitution prohibits the governor and the legislature from drawing any maps."

To make matters worse, said DeMaio, "It also bars any map being drawn that is partisan, which they've admitted is why they're doing it."

Newsom posted on Wednesday with a clear reference to his attempt to soften the potential impact of a Texas legislative redistricting effort. "Republicans and @realDonaldTrump were counting on California to cave in response to their election rigging attempts in Texas. But they've got another thing coming. We're fighting back."

DeMaio and several Republican state lawmakers asked the California State Supreme Court to intervene and put a stop to the California redistricting attempt. On Wednesday, DeMaio was also joined by lawmakers in asking the Department of Justice to look into the matter.

The letter they sent to Attorney General Pam Bondi also references California lawmakers being directly involved in drawing up district boundaries, including one who reportedly offered a vote of support if district lines were created to support him staying in office. The lawmakers characterized what was happening in California as "corruption and illegality."

The California assemblyman and said one of the reasons the request was made to the DOJ was a lack of confidence in California judges taking action on the situation. "It’s not like California's state court judges, who are all liberal, are holding any politicians on the left accountable."

