TIPP Daily Poll: Tight Race Could Hinge on Suburban Voters

Wednesday, 30 October 2024 10:29 AM EDT

With just six days left before Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris is still clinging to a one-point lead of 48% to 47% over former President Donald Trump, marking a continued deadlock that could hinge on suburban voters, according to Wednesday's daily TIPP Insights poll.

With third-party candidates added in, Harris keeps her narrow lead over Trump, 48.3% to 47.5%, as Cornel West netted 0.7% and Jill Stein at 1.1%, leaving 1.7% undecided.

The poll shows that Trump has gained 5 points with suburban voters.

The survey involved 1,302 likely voters, with a 2.7-point margin of error.

In other numbers, unchanged from Tuesday's daily poll:

  • Trump gained 13.9 points among high school-educated voters; 8.1 points with Black voters; and 8 points with seniors aged 65 and older.
  • Harris gained 6.3 points with voters with 'some college' education and 5 points with independent/other voters.
  • Many Americans have already voted, with 15% having already cast their ballots, with 11% by mail and 4% by using secure drop-off locations. Another 14% plan to vote by mail, and 12% intend to drop off their ballots, while 51% plan to vote in person or drop off ballots on Election Day.
  • Dissatisfaction with the economy is still an issue, with 53% saying they are worse off now compared to their situation before the COVID pandemic. Democrats were the most optimistic, with 51% saying they're better off now, compared to 68% of Republicans reporting being worse off. Independents said, by 55%, that they are better off.
  • 66% of Americans said they are unhappy with the nation's path, with Republicans, at 62%, and independents, at 43%, expressing the highest levels of dissatisfaction. Democrats, at 40%, also said they are not happy.

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

