Social Security Will Use X to Make Announcements

The Social Security Administration said it will use the social media platform X to make announcements moving forward.

"The agency will be using X to communicate to the press and the public — formerly known as Twitter," Linda Kerr-Davis, SSA Midwest-West regional commissioner, told employees in a call Thursday, according to Federal News Network. "This will become our communication mechanism."

X is owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, a top adviser to President Donald Trump and leader of the Department of Government Efficiency. His group has made cuts at the Social Security agency, which serves more than 70 million Americans, including closing 47 field offices across the U.S.

"If you’re used to getting press releases and Dear Colleague letters, you might want to subscribe to the official SSA X account so you can stay up to date with agency news," Kerr-Davis said.

"I know this probably sounds very foreign to you — it did to me as well — and not what we are used to, but we are in different times now," she added.