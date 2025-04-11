WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: social security | x | announcements

Social Security Will Use X to Make Announcements

By    |   Friday, 11 April 2025 03:47 PM EDT

The Social Security Administration said it will use the social media platform X to make announcements moving forward.

"The agency will be using X to communicate to the press and the public — formerly known as Twitter," Linda Kerr-Davis, SSA Midwest-West regional commissioner, told employees in a call Thursday, according to Federal News Network. "This will become our communication mechanism."

X is owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, a top adviser to President Donald Trump and leader of the Department of Government Efficiency. His group has made cuts at the Social Security agency, which serves more than 70 million Americans, including closing 47 field offices across the U.S. 

"If you’re used to getting press releases and Dear Colleague letters, you might want to subscribe to the official SSA X account so you can stay up to date with agency news," Kerr-Davis said.

"I know this probably sounds very foreign to you — it did to me as well — and not what we are used to, but we are in different times now," she added.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Social Security Administration said it will use the social media platform X to make announcements moving forward.
social security, x, announcements
173
2025-47-11
Friday, 11 April 2025 03:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved