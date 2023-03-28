×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | democrats | joe biden | president | 2024 election | kamala harris

Monmouth Poll: Few Dems Want Biden to Run in '24

By    |   Tuesday, 28 March 2023 12:58 PM EDT

Most Democrats want someone other than President Joe Biden to be the party's nominee for president in 2024, according to the latest survey from Monmouth University Poll.

The poll found that despite Biden holding a positive approval rating among most Democrats, 74%, just one-in-four want him to run for office again next year.

  • 25% want Biden to "run again."
  • 44% want Biden to "step aside."
  • 30% have no preference.

Just over half of Democrats, 51%, could not name an alternative candidate when asked who the party should nominate if Biden does decide not to seek reelection. Of those who did name a candidate, the most popular choice was Vice President Kamala Harris at 13%.

Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement that "Democrats appear to be saying they like the job Biden has done, but maybe it's time for him to move on when his term is up. However, no top tier of candidates emerges when these voters are asked to name a preferred alternative. Part of that could simply be the holding pattern that Democrats are in because Biden has signaled that he will, in fact, run."

The survey also asked Democrat voters to rate the favorability of several prominent figures in the party, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

  • Sanders: 71% favorable, 12% unfavorable.
  • Harris: 64% favorable, 19% unfavorable.
  • Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren: 64% favorable, 12% unfavorable.

The poll also found widespread support for former President Barack Obama, 89% favorable, 5% unfavorable; and former First Lady Michelle Obama, 86% favorable, 4% unfavorable.

Monmouth surveyed 542 Democrat and Democrat-leaning voters across the country from March 16-20, 2023 with a margin of error of +/- 6.3 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Most Democrats want someone other than President Joe Biden to be the party's nominee for president in 2024, according to the latest survey from Monmouth University Poll.
poll, democrats, joe biden, president, 2024 election, kamala harris
291
2023-58-28
Tuesday, 28 March 2023 12:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved