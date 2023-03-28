Gallup Poll: Biden's Approval 40 Percent Lower on Economy

President Joe Biden continues to face difficulties at home and abroad. Inflation remains stubbornly high, and the banking crisis is affecting the economy and stock markets.

Abroad, Biden has major challenges from Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran.

In the latest Gallup poll, Biden's job approval rating is 40%, his sixth consecutive reading in the 40% to 42% range. But he receives lower approval from voters when it comes to handling energy policy (38%), foreign affairs (38%), and the economy (32%).

Biden's handling of the economy has received strong disapproval in the poll. Only 32% of all voters approve of his handling of the economy, while 67% disapprove, and 1% have no comment.

Democrats give Biden much higher marks overall than Republicans, but independents' approval of the president has dropped in the latest poll to 35%.

Biden has consistently had overall job approval ratings of 78% or higher among Democrats, including the latest, 87%, while his ratings among Republicans have been below 8% since August 2021, including 3% in the current poll, Gallup notes.

Independents' evaluations of Biden have varied more — 61% approved of Biden at the beginning of his presidency, but only 35% do so now.

Democrats give Biden higher grades on the environment and foreign affairs than the economy and energy policy. Republicans are nearly unanimous in their disapproval of Biden's handling of all issues, with no more than 9% approving.

Among independents, roughly four in 10 approve of the job Biden is doing on the environment and energy policy. Fewer approve of Biden's handling of foreign affairs (34%) and the economy (26%).

Results for this Gallup poll are based on telephone interviews conducted March 1-23, 2023, with a random sample of 1,009 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. For results based on the total sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. All reported margins of sampling error include computed design effects for weighting.