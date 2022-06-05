Survey: 1 in 3 Americans Tried Alcohol Delivery Service During Pandemic

One in 3 Americans say they have tried alcohol delivery services since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and 3 of 5 said they still use them, according to a poll released Sunday by Get Circuit, a company that offers routing software solutions for dispatchers and drivers to simplify multiple-stop mapping and save hours each day.

Forty-four percent of respondents said the main reason they tried alcohol delivery was convenience, while 35.9% said they did so out of laziness, and 34.2% said they had a desire to try something new.

Other reasons included having visitors (32.9%), boredom (32.5%), need for specific alcohol (32%), cost-effectiveness (30.9%), inability to shop in person (30.2%), and supporting a local business (28.1%).

Additionally, 4 out of 5 Americans said they believed alcohol delivery could help prevent drunk driving. The poll also found that 95.4% of Americans consumed everything from an alcohol delivery before ordering their next.

The pandemic more than doubled food-delivery apps' business after states issued shelter-in-place orders and restaurants had little choice but to sign on with apps. The boom continued in 2022, according to Tech Crunch.

The survey polled 1,001 people who have tried alcohol delivery services in the United States.