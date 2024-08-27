FAU/Mainstreet USA Poll: Harris Gains Momentum After DNC

A poll released Tuesday by Florida Atlantic University (FAU), Public Opinion Research Lab, and Mainstreet Research showed Vice President Kamala Harris gained a big bounce from the Democratic National Convention last week.

The poll showed Harris leading former President Donald Trump by a 49%-45% margin among likely voters and a 47%-43% margin overall.

The poll of 929 registered voters was taken from Aug. 23-25 — a likely voter screen was applied based on the respondents’ stated voting intentions — and the margin of error was +/- 3.2 percentage points.

The result marks a nine-point swing for Harris, who trailed Trump 49%-44% among likely voters in a FAU/Mainstreet poll released July 23, two days after President Joe Biden left the race.

The new poll showed Harris gaining support among women (53%), Black voters (73%), Hispanic voters (51%), and white college-educated voters (57%). White voters without a college degree favored Trump with 59%.

"Since her elevation to the top of the ticket, Vice President Harris has effectively appealed to women voters, and the gender gap has become more pronounced," said Luzmarina Garcia, assistant professor of political science at FAU.

The poll also gives Harris a double-digit lead among independent voters by a 48%-35% margin. That's a big jump from July, when independent voters had Harris ahead 45%-43%.

"I think you've seen the trend line go towards the vice president since she's been in the race," said Kevin Wagner, a FAU pollster and associate dean. "Certainly, it's been buoyed and helped by the convention, which certainly has motivated Democrats."

But Wagner noted it's still too early to tell if Harris' lead is a typical temporary post-convention bounce or a consistent upward trend.