Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump's Edge on Economy, Crime Slips

Tuesday, 27 August 2024 01:48 PM EDT

Donald Trump's advantage over Kamala Harris on the economy and crime is eroding among U.S. voters, a sign the Democrat vice president's campaign for president is gathering momentum ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The three-day poll, conducted Aug. 23-25, showed Republican former President Trump's approach to the economy and employment was preferred by 43% of registered voters compared to 40% who preferred Harris' approach. The 3 percentage point difference was too small to be significant given the poll's 4 percentage point margin of error. A prior Reuters/Ipsos poll in late July showed Trump with an 11-point advantage on the economy.

On crime and corruption, Harris and Trump were tied with 40% support for each, showing more movement toward Harris, who trailed Trump by 5 points in the July poll.

Recent national polls have shown Harris building a small lead over Trump since she entered the race on July 21 following President Joe Biden's decision to fold his campaign. The Reuters/Ipsos poll from late July showed Harris up by 1 point, 43% to 42%.

It remains to be seen how the race will be affected by independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s, decision on Friday to suspend his campaign. Kennedy, who had attracted the support of about 8% of voters in a July poll, subsequently endorsed Trump.

Trump's campaign speeches frequently criticize the Biden administration's management of the economy as households continue to feel the sting of several years of high inflation. Harris has pledged to get prices under control through efforts like cracking down on "price gouging" by grocers.

The new poll showed the economy was the biggest issue for 26% of registered voters, compared to 22% who picked political extremism and threats to democracy and 13% who picked immigration.

Voters picked Harris over Trump on the issue of extremism by 42% to 36%. Trump had an advantage on immigration policy, picked by 45% of voters compared to Harris' 37%.

Neither of the two candidates is broadly liked, with 59% of voters saying they have an unfavorable view of Trump and 52% saying the same of Harris. Harris was viewed favorably by 47% of voters, compared to 39% for Trump.

The poll gathered responses online from 1,028 adults nationwide, including 902 registered voters.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


