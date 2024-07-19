Planned Parenthood Calif. CEO Backs VP Harris Over Biden

The CEO and President of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California said Friday that Democrats could lose a chance of retaking the House if they continue to throw their support behind President Joe Biden, Politico reported.

Jodi Hicks, who is a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from Aug. 19-22, said Biden could cost the party key House districts in California. She said recent polling in battleground states has contributed to her concerns about Biden as the party’s presidential nominee.

Although stopping short of formally endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, the polls she referenced showed Harris faring better than Biden in swing House districts and fueling higher voter turnout from young people and independents.

"The voters we know who trust Planned Parenthood on elections are the same voters who, based on the recent polling, would turn out in favor of a different Democratic nominee, including Vice President Harris," Hicks said.

"As we talk to voters in the competitive House races here, there is no question in my mind that a nominee at the top of the ticket who unapologetically supports reproductive freedom and abortion will bolster turnout and votes for the Democratic candidates in these critical House seats, closing the margins."

Hicks' organization is running a multimillion-dollar campaign effort aimed at preserving Democrat seats in competitive House races across California.

Hicks said former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, are "dangerously extreme" and make it crucial for Democrats to take back the House.