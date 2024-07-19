Tom Del Beccaro to Newsmax: Biden Dropping Out Creates New Problems

Democrats are not out of the woods if President Joe Biden drops out, author and spokesman Tom Del Beccaro told Newsmax Friday.

Appearing on "Newsline," Del Beccaro, said there are a lot of moving pieces if Democrats will hold an open convention. He noted he saw a panel of four Democrats who disagreed on what the next steps should be.

"That's what makes it so very hard," Del Beccaro said. "It's not as if having him step aside solves all problems, it creates new problems. It's still up in the air."

Newsmax contributor Mark Halperin reported if Biden drops out, he will not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the nomination. Del Beccaro said Biden could be waiting to make sure the party is happy with her as the nominee so the party is united, or he is signaling he wants someone else to take over. Del Beccaro said he thinks nominating Harris is the easier play for most Democrats

"Why make this so complicated?" Del Beccaro said. "She's there. [Democrats] don't have weeks on end to decide this or future primaries to decide this. And divided parties don't generally win elections."

