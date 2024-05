First, there was a suggestion of U.S.-built Australian nuclear submarines defending Taiwan. Now, deployment of a long-range American missile system to the Philippines is being seen by some as another tool for deterring, if not containing, China.

The April 15 arrival of the U.S. Army's Typhon missile system for military drills in the Asian island nation drew China's ire along with plaudits from regional security experts, who see it as another hedge against Beijing as well as a possibly growing alliance of neighbors.