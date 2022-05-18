Philadelphia Teachers Urged to Attend Graphic Sex Conference

Philadelphia's public school teachers last year were encouraged to attend a conference on sexually explicit topics, it was reported.

The School District of Philadelphia's Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI) in early July sent teachers and staff invitations to the Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference, City Journal reported.

The ODEI said the conference, which was organized by LGBTQ activist organization Mazzoni Center, offered a way to "learn more about the issues facing the trans community."

The City Journal said it had obtained videos showing that the conference included sessions on many eye-opening topics:

"The Adolescent Pathway: Preparing Young People for Gender-Affirming Care"

"Bigger D**k Energy: Life After Masculinizing [Gender Reassignment Surgery]"

"Prosthetics for Sex"

"The Ins and Outs of Masturbation Sleeves"

"Trans Sex: Banging Beyond Binaries"

"Despite the school district's euphemisms about 'wellness' and 'self-esteem,' the conference materials reveal a sexual ideology steeped in radical queer theory, not commonsense sex education," City Journal's Christopher F. Rufo wrote.

"Parents and taxpayers should ask why the district’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion encouraged teachers to participate in such programming."

The City Journal reported that the conference — attended by educators, activists, adults, and adolescents — also included graphic sessions on prosthetic penises, masturbation toys, and artificial ejaculation devices, which some hosts explicitly promoted to minors.

"There's no age limit, because I feel like everybody should be able to access certain information," one session host said, the City Journal reported.

The school district told City Journal that it did "not have any information" on the number of teachers who attended the event.

The City Journal said the most extreme presentation at the three-day conference was entitled "Trans Sex: Banging Beyond Binaries."

"Jamie Joy, a self-described 'kinky,' 'polyamorous,' 'pretty big slut,' and Lucie Fielding, a self-described 'white, queer, kinky, polyamorous, visibly able-bodied, Jewish, witchy, nonbinary, trans femme' led the session," Rufo wrote.

The women led a presentation on politically correct anatomical language, and shared personal information about organizing orgies for participants to "explore their fantasies and their perversions in groups."

The Mazzoni Center received more than $5 million in government contracts last year and runs sexuality programs in schools throughout the region.

Amy Summa, the school district’s director of teacher leadership, sits on Mazzoni's board of directors.