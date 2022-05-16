Report: 'Malicious Misgendering' Could Mean Suspension in Virginia Public School District

A public school district in Virginia is reviewing its student rights and responsibilities handbook to potentially include rules that make “malicious deadnaming” and “malicious misgendering” of classmates a Level 4 offense, which could mean a suspension for up to five days, reports The New York Post.

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will vote May 26 on the document, which states “using slurs based upon the actual or perceived gender identity” is forbidden under the rules of the document, “which includes, but is not limited to, malicious deadnaming or malicious misgendering.”

“Deadnaming,” according to the document is “when someone, intentionally or not, refers to a person who is transgender or gender-expansive by a name other than their own chosen name.”

“Level 4 responses” include individualized intervention that often requires disciplinary action.

A spokesperson for FCPS told Fox News the handbook was “introduced last year and is not new for this year’s SR&R (Student Rights & Responsibilities).

“This is about the purposeful and deliberate misgendering of a student aimed at causing harm.”

Level 5 offenses include such things as sexual assault, homicide and illegal possession of drugs or weapons.

The report comes a day after three Wisconsin middle school boys were accused of using incorrect gender pronouns for a fellow student. School officials are charging them with Title IV violations, according to Fox News.

"(The investigating principal) said he’s being allegedly charged with sexual harassment for not using proper pronouns," said Rosemary Rabidoux, a parent of one of the accused. "I thought it wasn’t real. I thought this has got to be a gag, a joke – one has nothing to do with the other."