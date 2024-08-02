Navarro: Old White Men Shut Up, Focus on Harris' Issues

Republicans should focus on the issues, not on Vice President Kamala Harris' personal life or mannerisms, said ex-White House aide Peter Navarro.

"Do we get women when we call Kamala a slut or make fun of her cackle, Ted Cruz?" Navarro asked Friday while hosting Steve Bannon's War Room podcast.

"We do not. Shut up. That gets us nowhere!"

He also warned that women voters are especially turned off by "old white men" making the remarks.

"Women, when they hear that crap, are resentful, particularly of old white men pulling that crap. Shut up," Navarro said.

Harris has been criticized for her parental status, race and gender. Most recently, though, some conservatives have focused on her laugh, calling it "crazy," "nuts," and a "cackle."

Trump last week mocked her laugh, calling the VP "laughing Kamala."

"You can tell a lot by a laugh," he said. "She's crazy, she's nuts."

The National Republican Senatorial Committee last week released a memo highlighting what it saw as weaknesses in the Democratic camp, including a section that reads: "Weird" with bullet points that included "Kamala Harris has a habit of laughing at inappropriate moments."

Harris and her Democrat allies, though, branded Donald Trump and running mate J.D. Vance as "weird" before then.