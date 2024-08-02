WATCH TV LIVE

peter navarro | kamala harris | republicans

Navarro: Old White Men Shut Up, Focus on Harris' Issues

Friday, 02 August 2024 03:46 PM EDT

Republicans should focus on the issues, not on Vice President Kamala Harris' personal life or mannerisms, said ex-White House aide Peter Navarro.

"Do we get women when we call Kamala a slut or make fun of her cackle, Ted Cruz?" Navarro asked Friday while hosting Steve Bannon's War Room podcast.

"We do not. Shut up. That gets us nowhere!"

He also warned that women voters are especially turned off by "old white men" making the remarks.

"Women, when they hear that crap, are resentful, particularly of old white men pulling that crap. Shut up," Navarro said.

Harris has been criticized for her parental status, race and gender. Most recently, though, some conservatives have focused on her laugh, calling it "crazy," "nuts," and a "cackle."

Trump last week mocked her laugh, calling the VP "laughing Kamala."

"You can tell a lot by a laugh," he said. "She's crazy, she's nuts."

The National Republican Senatorial Committee last week released a memo highlighting what it saw as weaknesses in the Democratic camp, including a section that reads: "Weird" with bullet points that included "Kamala Harris has a habit of laughing at inappropriate moments."

Harris and her Democrat allies, though, branded Donald Trump and running mate J.D. Vance as "weird" before then.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Friday, 02 August 2024 03:46 PM
