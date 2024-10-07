WATCH TV LIVE

Democrat Former Congressman Endorses Trump

Monday, 07 October 2024 10:50 PM EDT

Former Florida Democrat Rep. Peter Deutsch announced on Monday that he is endorsing Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump for president, saying that "world peace" is the reason behind his support.

On a press call with the Trump campaign and the RNC regarding the first anniversary of Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel, Deutsch said that "I feel very comfortable today publicly announcing that I'm endorsing Donald Trump to be reelected as president. I'm planning on voting for him on Nov. 5, and I take this decision very, very seriously. I also feel 100% comfortable with the decision."

"By far, the driving force for me to make this decision is what I believe is the most important factor in being president, the most important job of being president, which is really world peace," Deutsch continued.

Deutsch represented Florida's 20th Congressional District from 1993-2005.

Deutsch added that the Biden-Harris administration's policies on Iran are making the world a "dramatically less safe place," saying that Iran's "enemy remains the United States" as well.

"As recently as yesterday, President [Joe] Biden saying that Israel should not attack the nuclear sites in Iran, where President Trump spoke yesterday, literally, the exact opposite position, that that is the appropriate place for Israel to strike in terms of what happened last week," Deutsch said, in reference to Iran's missile attack on Israel. "And this is the country that the Biden administration and [Vice President] Kamala Harris are effectively defending today — not yesterday — today. They continue to defend them."

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

