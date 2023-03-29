Rep. Mike Johnson to Pentagon: You Will Lose Abortion Fight

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., vice chairman of the House Republican Conference, warned the Department of Defense that it will lose a legal fight over its new abortion policy.

During a House Armed Services Committee hearing Wednesday, Johnson told Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that his department has no legal right to reimburse female service members traveling to obtain abortions.

"I get that you're trying to find a crafty workaround, but it's a blatant violation," Johnson said, arguing that his "insistence upon diving into issues outside of simply maintaining a lethal and capable fighting force is tearing our military apart."

Austin said the policy is "based on sound legal basis" and "important" for the 80,000 female service members deployed to states where abortion is restricted.

"Our troops like what we're doing, they like the fact that their leadership cares about them, and we're going to continue to care about them," Austin said.

Johnson shot back, saying the Pentagon would "certainly lose" an upcoming legal battle over the policy.

No filing yet indicates a high-profile lawsuit against the abortion policy as of Wednesday at 4 p.m. EST.

Johnson's comments came as the DOD's new policy enacted in February clarifies that the department allows for abortions in cases of rape, incest, or endangerment to the mother's health.

The department has also vowed to continue the procedures at military facilities nationwide, even in states where the practice is severely restricted.

The controversial travel rule Johnson criticized is also a part of the new policy changes and applies to female service members seeking an abortion at civilian hospitals.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., pledged Monday to hold up the promotions of more than 150 military generals and flag officers in protest over the new abortion travel policy.

"I hate to have to do this. It's unfortunate. But we make the laws over here. The DOD doesn't. This is not about abortion. It's about taxpayer-funded abortions," Tuberville told Punchbowl News.