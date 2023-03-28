×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dod | military | abortion | promotions

Tuberville Protests DoD Abortion Policy, Blocks Nominations

By    |   Tuesday, 28 March 2023 08:53 PM EDT

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, is potentially blocking 160 Pentagon nominees in protest to the Pentagon's directive giving service members access to abortion.

According to The Hill and Punchbowl News, Democrats, along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, are suggesting Tuberville is jeopardizing United States national security in his efforts to reverse a Department of Defense (DOD) policy from February that Republicans say is equivalent to the government funding abortions.

"I hate to have to do this," Tuberville said Monday, "it's unfortunate, but we make the laws over here — the DoD doesn't."

"This is not about abortion. It's about taxpayer-funded abortions … If this was about a list of personnel, people actually doing the fighting, this might be different … If this had to do with winning a war, obviously I wouldn't be doing this."

In February, the DoD updated its policies in response to the Supreme Court's decision to allow states to decide their own abortion policies. The new DoD policy includes full coverage of travel expenses for troops seeking an out-of-state abortion. In a long-standing legal restriction — prior to the update — military health insurance has been limited to covering abortions solely in the case of rape, incest, or when the life of the mother is at risk.

Reactions from Republicans to Tuberville's tactic were met with mixed praise. While some Republicans on the committee lamented the political move, citing restricting abortion access could impact military readiness, others have cheered on the senator from Alabama.

Conversely, however, on Monday, a group of 36 Democrat senators and two independents sent a letter to the Pentagon expressing their support for the updated abortion policy.

On Tuesday, Austin stated that roughly 80,000 women troops don't get to decide where they are stationed.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, is potentially blocking 160 Pentagon nominees in protest to the Pentagon's directive giving service members access to abortion.
dod, military, abortion, promotions
298
2023-53-28
Tuesday, 28 March 2023 08:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved