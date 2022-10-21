Mike Rogers Hits Pentagon Abortion Policy

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., on Friday criticized the Pentagon for issuing a memo announcing that the Department of Defense would help provide funding for troops who travel out of state for an abortion.

The memo, which was signed by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday, commits to providing allowances to military personnel and their dependents for travel and transportation costs associated with out-of-state travel for abortion procedures. It will not cover the cost of the procedures.

"I am deeply disappointed that the Department of Defense has allowed President [Joe] Biden to blatantly misuse the United States Military for political purposes," Rogers, the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement, according to Politico. "Yesterday's memo from DoD, released nearly two weeks before the election, is a desperate campaign tactic that undermines the core mission of our military."

He added, "Taxpayer dollars meant for deterring China and other adversaries should not be squandered on campaign politics. DoD must be blocked from wasting any portion of their budget on this horrendous policy."

Senate Armed Services Chair Jack Reed, D-R.I., hailed the memo, saying in a statement: "The practical effect of the Supreme Court’s decision is that troops have been forced to travel greater distances, take more time off work and pay more out-of-pocket expenses to access reproductive health care. Secretary Austin's orders will help address some of these burdens."