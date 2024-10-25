WATCH TV LIVE

Pa. County Checks for Fraud in Voter Registrations

Friday, 25 October 2024 12:11 PM EDT

Officials in a Pennsylvania county said Friday an investigation was launched because election workers identified about 2,500 voter registration forms that might be fraudulent.

"Board of Elections staff members identified and contained incidents of voter registration fraud," the Lancaster County Elections Board said in a statement. "Elections staff and the district attorney's office are currently assessing the nature and the volume of fraud."

Pennsylvania is a pivotal swing state in the Nov. 5 election, where polls indicate the presidential contest is a close race and where 19 electoral votes are at stake.

Republican Heather Adams, Lancaster County's district attorney, and the three county commissioners planned a news conference to describe how the registration forms were identified and isolated, as well as the investigation.

The elections board consists of the three commissioners: Republicans Ray D'Agostino and Josh Parsons and Democrat Alice Yoder.

The county's news release said the registrations in question arrived in two batches shortly before Pennsylvania's deadline to register to vote, which was Monday.

