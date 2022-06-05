×
Tags: paul ryan | fox news | rino | truth social

Trump Hits Fox News, Paul Ryan

Paul Ryan
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Sunday, 05 June 2022 01:41 PM

Former President Donald Trump has picked up his criticisms of a pair of targets he once considered conservative allies: Fox News and former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Trump's aim at Ryan comes after the former Wisconsin representative suggested Republicans lacked the "guts" to vote to impeach the former president. Trump called Ryan a RINO (Republican in name only) and "a pathetic loser."

"Did anyone notice that Fox News went lame (bad!) when weak RINO Paul Ryan, who is despised in the great state of Wisconsin for being 'a pathetic loser,' went on the Fox board," Trump wrote Saturday on his Truth Social account. "They won't even talk about an obviously rigged 2020 presidential election, not even a mention.

"That's why our country is going to hell – elections have consequences."

Trump called for Fox News board to give Ryan the boot.

"Get Ryan off your board and report the News as it should be reported," Trump's rebuke concluded.

"And stop taking negative ads from the perverts, and others!!!"

Newsfront
