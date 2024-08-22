Pro-Palestinian Delegates Stage DNC Protest, Demand Speaking Slot

A group of pro-Palestinian delegates, identifying themselves as "Uncommitted," staged a protest outside the Democratic National Convention, demanding equal representation onstage, Breitbart reported.

The group demanded a speaking slot to address the ongoing war in Gaza.

The protest followed an emotional speech by the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli American taken hostage by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on the Nova music festival in southern Israel.

Goldberg-Polin remains in captivity, having lost his left hand and forearm in the attack.

Delegate Abbas Alawieh, a co-founder of the "Uncommitted" movement, led the protest. Alawieh and his colleagues walked out of the convention, insisting that the Democratic Party offer equal time to a pro-Palestinian speaker as part of their protest of the war in Gaza.

The protest persisted throughout the night outside the United Center, drawing appearances from several high-profile progressive members of Congress, including "Squad" members Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., also addressed the protesters.

One protester said that Jon Polin, Hersh's father, had visited the group to express his support for their effort to secure a pro-Palestinian voice onstage — a gesture that, according to the participant, was more than the Democratic leadership had offered.

Despite the protest, no progress was made by noon on Thursday, with the Democratic Party still not agreeing to add a pro-Palestinian speaker. The protesters, however, remained resolute, indicating that they would continue their protest through the evening if necessary. Beyond a speaking slot, the Uncommitted delegates are pushing for the Democratic Party to reconsider its stance on aid to Israel, particularly military aid.

Banners displayed at the protest read "ARMS EMBARGO NOW" and "NOT ANOTHER BOMB."

While the Uncommitted delegates only represent a small contingent of 30 within a convention of nearly 4,700 representatives, they carry significant influence.

Representing thousands of voters, particularly in swing states like Michigan, their demands could have substantial implications for the Democratic Party’s strategy as it heads toward the November election.